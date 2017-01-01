Walter Solarczyk, 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017, at his home in Woodbridge, Virginia. Wally was born August 8th, 1953 to the late Joseph and Katherine (Krisko) Solarczyk in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest of four children. He graduated, in 1971, from Portage Area High School.

Wally met his beautiful bride, Bonnie Schaffranek, in their hometown of Portage, Pennsylvania, where they were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on September 1st, 1973. They moved to Woodbridge, Virginia to begin their life together, where Wally had a career as a Cable Splicing Technician with Verizon for 30 years. He was actively involved in his community, through coaching and umpiring (soccer, football, baseball, and softball). Wally always helped a friend-in-need and never met a stranger.

Wally is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bonnie; son, Geoffrey; daughters, Kimberly and Kathleen; grandchildren, Emma Rose and Wyatt and Jasmine Evans; brothers, Joseph and Eugene; sister, Patricia; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Services will be on Sunday, April 30th, 2017, at Miller Funeral Home on Golansky Blvd in Woodbridge, Virginia. The family will greet friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held in his hometown of Portage, Pennsylvania in the following week.