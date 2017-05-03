Roger D. Sturcke, 78, of Woodbridge, VA, on May 3, 2017.

Son of the late Mildred and William Sturcke. Graduated from North Plainfield High School (NJ), served in the NJ National Guard (1955-59) and the US Marines (1959-63) LCPL, and worked for 35 years as an aircraft mechanic.

Married for 48 years to the late Joy A. Sturcke and is survived by his daughter Jennifer J. Sturcke, RN, his sister Nancy E. Sturcke, and many cousins. Was a Fellow in The Company of Military Historians where he researched, wrote, and did the artwork on several articles mostly on the civil war. He co-authored two books with Anthony Gero, also a Fellow in The Company of Military Historians, on citizen soldiers of Cayuga County, NY and the NY State National Guard. A kind and patient man, a good artist and mechanic, had a strong interest in politics, he will be missed by all.

Viewing will be on May 10, 2017 from 8-10am, followed by a funeral service at 10am. Both will be at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Paralyzed Veterans of America who are helping Marines sickened by contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, NC seek benefits from The Veterans Administration.

