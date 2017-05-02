Robert Anderson Payne passed away on May 2, 2017, his 90th birthday.

He was the beloved son of Jessie V. and Elmer E. Payne.

He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Janice M. Payne an five children Kerry Creekmore (Joe), Robert A. Payne, Jr., Donna L. Stewart (Gary), Marsha E. Fink (Mike) and Brian E. Payne, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Mr. Payne was a native of Prince William County growing up in Occoquan, VA and residing in the Woodbridge, VA area for his entire life. He was a graduate of Occoquan High School, attended the College of William and Mary, finishing his Bachelor's degree after WWII at Strayer College. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was later stationed in Korea. After completing his military service, he began his career as a federal employee working as a contract specialist for the Department of Defense. He retired in 1987 with over 35 years of government service. Mr. Payne was a dedicated member of the Woodbridge Lions Club for over50 years and a life member of the American Legion Post 162. This fine Virginia Gentleman will be missed by all.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 10-11am with a service at 11am. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Woodbridge Lion's Club or the River Oaks Fire & Rescue Station 23.

