Woodbridge — Petra Ramos, a long-time resident of the Woodbridge area, died Tuesday the 1st of May at her home.

As one of nine children, she was born on June 2,1930 in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, The Philippines, the daughter of Emillano and Maria de la Cruz. Petra received a high school education and was taught all the arts of homemaking by her mother and other women of her village. At the tender age of 17, she met and married her husband, Fausto E. Ramos on June 30, 1947. After their marriage, Petra and her husband emigrated to the United States and initially settled in Los Angeles where the first three of her eight children were born. They eventually settled in Milpitas, California and set about raising their family. She retired after over twenty years with Fairchild Camera and Instrument in the Santa Clara Valley.

After her husband’s death in 1996, Petra moved to Virginia where she lived with her daughter until her death. She is survived by six children, Petra (William) Joseph of Woodbridge, Patrick (Laura) Ramos of Saratoga, CA, Perla (Jerry) Ramos-Fat of Sacramento, CA, Philo (Mary) Ramos of Plano, TX, Perfecto Ramos of Orlando, FL, and Pacifico Ramos of Elk Grove, CA; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 8, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 11AM at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 12805 Valleywood Drive in Woodbridge with interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.



