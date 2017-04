William Fox, Jr., 77, of Woodbridge, Virginia on April 10, 2017. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 6:00-9:00PM at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:00AM at Miller Funeral Home with interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery.