Stephen J. Macaluso, Jr., 66, died July 4, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Macaluso was a decorated Vietnam War veteran. He loved the New York Yankees, his German Shepherd 'Colt' and wanted the song May I Take My Gun to Heaven played at his funeral. He his survived by his loving wife Holly; children Stephen Jacob and Alexandra and one sister, Pamela Reagle. A service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.