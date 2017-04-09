Stephen William Lutz, 32, of Manassas, Virginia died on April 4, 2017. He is survived by his father Steve Lutz, mother Karen Lutz, stepmother Diane Lutz, brother Kevin Lutz, niece Kelsey Lutz, grandparents Garry and Judy Gadikian, Bill and Helen Wilcox, significant other Andrea Mills, three stepsisters, and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was employed by LCI in Chantilly, Virginia.

Stephen loved being outdoors doing everything from; camping, fishing, hiking, to having bonfires, and being on the water. He loved going to concerts, riding four wheelers with his dad, hanging out with his close friends, and going to Nascar races. But, most importantly he loved his puppy dog, Charlie.

Services are scheduled for Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 6pm. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4-6pm on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd. Woodbridge, Virginia 22192.



