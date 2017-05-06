Sofia Overcast, 72

Sofia Overcast, 72, of Alexandria, Virginia, died peacefully on May 6, 2017, at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Born January 28, 1945 in Tilos, Greece, she is predeceased by her husband, James F. Overcast of Washington D.C.



Sofia enjoyed being a Military Spouse and she enjoyed the many adventures of living in different places in the world. She loved to travel, cook, watch wrestling, and play bingo. She divided her time between Alexandria, VA and Rhodes, Greece.



Survivors include her daughter, Catherine V. Pope and husband Richard J. Pope of Chesapeake, VA , her son, Johnny F. Overcast and wife Yasmina Overcast of Ellicott City, MD, her granddaughters Sofia CT. Pope, Alycia C. Overcast, and Serene Z. Overcast, her grandson Rayan J. Overcast, and her great-granddaughters Zoey M. Pope-Price, Nova C. Carron. As well as, sister Rose Esposito, sister-in-law Yvonne Overcast, 6 nieces: Maria, Kristen, Renee, Aimee, Makenna, Gabi, and 2 nephews: Jason and Mathew.

The family will receive friends Monday May 15, 2017, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, www.millerfuneralhome.net , located in Woodbridge,VA. Viewing will be followed by a graveside service at Quantico National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Jimmy.

In lieu of flowers or gifts in memory of Sofia Overcast, please support lung cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center by sending a donation (checks made payable) to the Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Sofia Overcast to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029 or make a gift online at www.hopkinscancerresearch.org.