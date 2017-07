Richard A. Niederkohr, 69





Richard A. Niederkohr, 69, of Woodbridge, Virginia on July 13, 2017. Visiting hours are from 10AM-12PM Thursday, July 20, 2017 with a memorial service at 12PM at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.









Send a Condolence Message