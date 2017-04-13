Michael E. Brown, 33

Michael Eugene Brown, 33, of Woodbridge, VA died peacefully April 13, 2017 at his home in Fredericksburg, VA.

He is the beloved son of father Leonard E. Brown, Jr. and mother Mary Bernice Wurst, and two sisters Anita and Brianna.

Michael is survived by his wonderful son Austin, two beautiful daughters, Lexi and Isabella, and his long-time girlfriend Rachel Taylor and her daughter Cora.

The family will receive visitors from 1-2PM on Saturday, April 22, 2017, followed by a memorial service from 2-3PM at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army at givesalvationarmyusa.org in honor of Michael.