Mary C. MacLeod, 91

Mary “Mimi” MacLeod died on Tuesday, June 27 at the age of 91 after a very short bout with spine issues resulting from living a very long time with osteoporosis. A Celebration of Life service at the Old Bridge United Methodist Church is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday July 8, with interment in MA to follow later in the month. Instead of flowers, contributions to her church (Old Bridge UMC in Woodbridge VA or Edwards Church in Framingham MA) or your valued charity are encouraged.





She was born in Framingham MA to parents Malcolm and Mary Ann (nee MacKay) MacLeod. After graduating from Framingham High School in 1943, Mary entered the Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing where she served in the US Cadet Nurse Corps and became an RN in 1946. Mary joined the staff at George Washington University Medical Center in1948 where she worked in Labor and Delivery until retiring in 1986. She lived in Falls Church VA until moving to Woodbridge VA in 2002 where she was close to her nephew John, his wife Lisa and their children Carolyn and Jack.





She was preceded in death by her siblings Fergus Paul MacLeod, John MacKay MacLeod and Marion Holmes. In addition to her nephew and his family she is survived by her nieces Susan, Carol, Gail and Bonnie.





Mary was a “watcher” during high school - she looked for airplanes flying over Framingham and reported their speed, direction and identifying marks to a post in Boston. She found that amusing because she “couldn’t tell one car from another" but they trusted her to identify planes. She entered the nursing school and did most of her rotations with her dear friend Jean.





Before moving to the nurse’s dormitory on H Street NW, she lived in the Federation House near Dupont Circle in Washington DC with Gibby, Marie and her future sister-in-law Helen. She apparently had a grand time at GW with her friends Geraldine and Abercrombie. They have stories that will probably remain untold.





She spent 2 weeks every summer at the "Wee Hoos" in Hampton Beach NH where she enjoyed sunbathing at “The Point" and having a cup of tea with some scones.





She loved Jesus, walking, and writing and receiving letters. She loved the old hymns, closed-captioning on the television, and anything sweet. She lived a simple life, was frugal without being stingy, and enjoyed her privacy.





We are sad but also filled with joy that she has reached her destination after such a long journey.