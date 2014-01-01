Maria Mercedes Juvinao was born on September 14, 1921 in Valera, Trujillo State, Venezuela. She migrated to the United States in 1962 with her husband Lino Juvinao and their daughter Betty. She later worked very hard and overcame many challenges to give her daughter a Catholic education. She loved cooking for her family! We will miss her arepas, black beans, arroz con leche and Hallacas at Christmas. She loved Wrestle Mania, the Spanish talk show Christina, and molasses cookies. Maria Mercedes's greatest love was her family. She helped raise her three grandchildren which she drove to school in her 1972 Chevy Camero.





She was preceded in death by her parents; Pablo Ignacio and Hortensia Perez, her sisters; Edelberta, Florida, and Toña, and her brothers; Alejandro and Francisco. Maria Mercedes is survived by her sister Celina, her daughter Betty Simancas, son-in-law Johnny Simancas Sr., three grandchildren; Johnny Jr., Westley and his wife Jenny, and Jennifer and her husband Patrick, and two great grand children; Sebastián and Sofia. Maria Mercedes is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews , lifelong friends and her extraordinary caretakers who have become an extended part of our family.





Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church 12805 Valleywood Dr, Lake Ridge, VA 22192 on Friday, June 9th at 11:00 AM followed by Burial at 1:00 PM National Memorial Park 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042





Family will receive friends for a celebration of life at the Simancas House in Woodbridge after 4:00 PM following the Burial Friday, June 9th.



