Marcia Ann Juraschek, 88, a resident of Dumfries, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, on May 25, 2017. She was born July 1, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. Francis Tenczar and Martha Stepien Helinski.

Marcia was the loving mother of five children. She was the consummate senior military officer's wife (married to a decorated Colonel in the US Army) and as such entertained foreign dignitaries especially while stationed in France under NATO.

Marcia graduated at the top of her class in grammar school and high school. She received freshman honors and was on the Dean’s list at the University of Illinois-Champagne Urbana. She attended there from 1946 to 1950. She attended Loyola University in 1950 and she graduated from American University in Wash. DC in 1976. She had complementary degrees in English and French.

She loved music, attaining to the level of a concert pianist, teaching private piano lessons, serving as a Church piano and organ player, supporting the National Ballet, and co-founding the Fairfax County Community Concerts Association. She studied under renowned music professors in Chicago and at Juilliard in New York, also under Wanda Paul and Tamara Dimitriov in Washington, DC. Marcia was a member of the Northern Virginia Music Teachers Assoc. and the National Piano Guild. Marcia took up the work of a professional florist and craft-maker, seamstress, and French cooking. Marcia loved to work on crossword puzzles, SODUKU and any word games.

Marcia is survived by her daughter Marla, son Paul, son David and daughter Rose-Marie and their families. Her eldest son, Rev. Daniel A Juraschek, died two years ago. She has 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was instrumental in the development of each of her children and grandchildren’s lives, instilling in them a sense of moral and ethical integrity as well as encouraging each in their educational endeavors.

Marcia worked for the US Government (USADARCOM), Northern Virginia Community College (Business Division), several churches, and as a part-time real estate broker.

Marcia was a fervent believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and was a faithful intercessor throughout her life.

She will be greatly missed by family and community.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 2, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The World for Jesus Ministries. Donations can be made by going to www.worldforjesus.org and clicking on the "Donate" button.

