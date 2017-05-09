Lori D. Miller, 58

Lorraine Dora Miller, 58, passed away on May 9, 2017 in Aldie, Va while under hospice care after fighting a reoccurring battle of cancer. She was the mother of Christopher Miller and Brandon Miller.



Born in Watertown, New York, she was the daughter of Richard L. Hughes and Shirly A. Hughes. She was the sister to Tina Roberts, Michael Hughes and Ron Hughes. She had attended Heuvelton High School. She was formerly employed at Prince William County Public Schools working in food service and BJ's Wholesale working in the deli department.



Lori enjoyed gardening, raising her sons, working and spending time with family. She will be remembered for her selflessness, kind spirit, and positivity. Lori was a first time grandmother-to-be and had always spoken about her excitement to be a grandmother one day.

She was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Hughes and brothers, Ron Hughes and Steven Hughes.



Lori is survived by her two sons, Christopher Miller and Brandon Miller, daughter-in-law, Stephanie Miller, her grandchild, her father Richard Hughes, and her siblings Tina Roberts and Michael Hughes.



The graveside funeral service will be held on May 20, 2017 at 10 A.M. at Woodbine Cemetery 12914 Canova Drive Manassas, VA 20112.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the NIH National Cancer Institute.