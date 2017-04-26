John Melvin Grose of Woodbridge, Virginia died on April 26, 2017 at home peacefully with his family around him, under the care of hospice. John was born September 14, 1943 in Richmond, WV and grew up in Lockwood, WV.

John spent 41+ years of his career serving his country, including four years with the United States Air Force as an E-4, Airman First Class (now referred to as Senior Airman). John spent the rest of his service (37+ years) as a civilian employee of the United States Army and was responsible for establishing and maintaining secure communications at various locations, but primarily the Pentagon.

John was preceded in death by his parents, the late Thaddeus I. Grose and Minnie Dorsey Grose, as well as his half-sister Pearl Grose Riley.

John is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Frances; his son John "David" and his wife Bethany; and their children Dorsey and Thaddeus. John was a great husband, father and grandfather. He had been battling kidney failure for eight years, multiple heart attacks, and lung cancer; all to be a significant part of his grandchildren's lives. He cherished his time watching Dorsey play softball and guitar; and Thad playing football and baseball.

Services are May 5th at 12:30 at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192. The family will receive visitors for the viewing at 11:00 at the funeral home. Burial services will take place at 2:00p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle, VA 22172.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Hospice at:

https://www.kidney.org/donation

National Kidney Foundation, Inc. - 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, 800-622-9010

or

https://www.capitalcaring.org Local Hospice

Capital Caring - 950 N. Glebe Rd Ste 500, Arlington, VA 22203

