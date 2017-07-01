Carol Jeanne Meehan, 71, died peacefully Saturday, July 1, 2017 after having bravely, and with unwavering faith, borne her cross with ALS. She was born on August 31, 1945 in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Charles Edward Dyer II and Ethel (Gamble) Dyer. Shortly thereafter her family relocated to the Rio Grande Valley (Falcon, Laredo), TX and subsequently settled in El Paso, TX where she remained for most of her youth. Carol graduated in 1967 from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), Majoring in Math and a Minoring in Biological Sciences. Named the University of Texas at El Paso Outstanding Female Graduate of 1967, her continued success led her to NASA, Lockheed Electronics Co., and IBM where she met William Francis Meehan, Jr. After Bill and Carol married in El Paso, TX on March 28, 1970, and then lived in various places throughout the US, they settled in Woodbridge, VA in 1982. They had four children whom Carol stayed at home to raise. She taught math part time at her children’s elementary school, Aquinas. She was a member of P.E.O. and actively served for many years. She also volunteered at Birthright in Woodbridge, VA. Carol lived her life by the motto, “Live simply. Love generously. Care deeply. Speak kindly. Leave the rest to God.” Carol’s innumerable thoughtful acts of kindness will never be forgotten by all those who were blessed to have been touched her selflessness and gracefulness. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bill; her four children, Chris (Eunice) Meehan, Katie (Stephen) Moody, Steven Meehan, and Jeanne (Joe) Wysocki; her eleven grandchildren, John Meehan, Nicolas Meehan, Chris Meehan, Charles Meehan, Jocelyn Moody, Sawyer-Grey Moody, Fiona Meehan, Joe Wysocki, Frank Wysocki, Molly Wysocki, and Carolyn Rose Wysocki; her brother Charles (Daphne) Dyer III; her nephew Charles (Lacy) Dyer IV; and her niece Casey (Mark) Oliver.

The Viewing for Carol Meehan will be held July 6, 2017 and July 7, 2017 from 5pm- 9pm at Miller Funeral Home and Crematory in Woodbridge Va. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday July 8, 2017 at 11am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Woodbridge, Va. She will be laid to rest at Belmont Abbey College Cemetery in Belmont, NC.