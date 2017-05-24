Betty W. Wheaton, 74, of Woodbridge, Virginia on May 24, 2017.

Betty was the daughter of the late Robert and Mable Howell, sister of the late Barbara Howell and Russell Mazingo. She was also preceded in death by her husband John E. Wheaton, Sr. and daughter-in-law Rebecca Wheaton.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra Martin (Keith), son John E. Wheaton, Jr., and grandchildren Brent Martin, Alyssa Martin, Dominick Martin and Noah Wheaton.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 10-11AM with a service at 11AM at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park.

