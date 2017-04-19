Jesus welcomed Almeda into His Father's Kingdom on April 19, 2017 after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of Spencer and Louise Potts (both deceased) and the sister of Betty Ruth Eichhorn.

Born in Rome, GA, April 19, 1941, Almeda moved with her family to Baltimore, MD, where she met and married Martin Cullen, the love of her life. During 60 years of marriage they were blessed with one son, Martin, Jr. (Karen); four daughters, Diana (Gary), Melinda (Barry), Pamela (David), and Paula (Mike); fifteen grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren.

A kind and giving person, Almeda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our loss is God's gain.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 24th from 6-8PM at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge. A service is being held Tuesday, April 25th at 12PM at Miller Funeral Home with interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery.



