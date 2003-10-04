Alma Victoria Hamilton Dove

(January 25, 1935 – March 14, 2017)

Alma Victoria Dove, 82, passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2017 with family by her side. She retired from Pepco (after 39 years) in 1999; and then contended with breast cancer to the day of her death. She was born in Cassville WV and has been a resident of Woodbridge VA since 2003.

Sure enough, Alma, she wasn’t much of a talker, she was more of a watcher. Maybe be it was because of being raised by her deaf parents. Maybe it was due to the fact that she was the “baby” of the family.

The Apostle Peter once said: “Let [your adornment] be the secret person of the heart in the incorruptible apparel of the quiet and mild spirit, which is of great value in the eyes of God.” That was Alma.

She was one of Jehovah’s Witness, baptized on January 11, 1958. She served her God Jehovah for 59 years. She had the privilege of using her Sign Language abilities in past conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She had many loves in her life, including her love for her horses and cats. But her number one love was for her only son, John. She taught him the real meaning of love. She was always there for him with a hearing ear, some kind advice, and at times monetary assistance. She never had one bad word for John nor did she bring up any past mistakes. She was always looking for his potential. She only wanted only the best for her son.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Morgan Hamilton and Roxie Donah Wickline of WV and all her sisters and brothers.

She will be missed by her son John Donald Dove and by her grandchildren Jeremy David Dove, Sean Michael Dove and Wayne Thomas Dove and by her great grandchildren. She will be missed by all her friends and family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 2-4PM with a service at 4PM at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Condolences may be sent to John Dove via email address: John.Dove@DoveTech.net or phone 703-402-0402.

July 3, 2015 February 2, 2016 October 4, 2003 September 14, 2016 March 3, 2017