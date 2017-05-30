Matthew Alexander Heisey of Centerville, VA died on Tuesday
May 30, 2017. Matt was born on February 10, 1983 in Woodbridge VA to CDR Philip
Heisey, USN Ret, and Michael Snead Heisey.
In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his wife
Corrie (Heishman) Heisey, his daughters Layla Heisey and Charlotte Heisey, his
brother Christopher Heisey (Lauren Duvall Heisey), his sister Elizabeth Heisey
Rahlf (Eric Rahlf), his nephews Tucker Heisey, Clark Heisey, Hawkins Heisey,
James Rahlf and his niece Alexandra Rahlf, in-laws Dawn Heishman and Scott
Heishman, and sister-in-law Catherine Heishman. Matt is also survived by
numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
In his younger years Matt enjoyed soccer and football but,
where he really shined was on the ice hockey rink (though at times he seemed
like he spent more time in the penalty box). At Woodbridge Senior High School
(class of ’01) he excelled at school and was head of JROTC. He was early
accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point (class of ’05). On
his 18th birthday he defied his mother and jumped out of a perfectly good
airplane. That single event led to his love of skydiving and he became a member
of the Black Knights, West Point’s parachute team. At West Point, Matt was one
of only two cadets ever to attend and graduate Military Freefall School making
his HALO jump and earning his wings. Following West Point, Matt became a Black
Hawk pilot with duty stations at Fort Rucker (AL), Fort Campbell (KY) and Fort
Bragg (NC). He was assigned to both the 101st Airborne and 3rd Special Forces
Group. He served two year long tours of duty to Afghanistan during his time in
the Army. Matt became an avid runner and completed numerous
ultra marathons including the JFK 50 Miler, Massanutten Mountain Trails 100 Mile
Run and the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run to name a few. Post Army, Matt
worked with Macy’s Corporation in Northern Virginia where he was repeatedly
promoted and was amazing at dealing with people.
Matt met the love of his life Corrie while in preschool and
they even dated for a while in middle school before breaking up but always
remained friends. Matt knew they were always meant to be and they found their
way back to each other after college. Matt could have entire conversation in
movie and TV quotes. He was an avid Beach Boys lover from the time he stole his
sister’s Pet Sounds Album in elementary school. He is responsible for the scar
on his brother Chris’s eyebrow after throwing Battlecat (from He-Man) at him as
a child. He loved taking his daughter Layla on Daddy-Daughter sushi dates and
was nicknamed the “Charlotte Whisper” due to his ability to be the only one to
soothe Charlotte.
The family is accepting flowers and/or donations can be
made to Team Red White and Blue at www.teamrwb.org (Matt ran for this organization) in honor of
CPT Matt Heisey, USA. A website has also been set up to share your stories of
Matt so that we may later share them with his girls. Please
visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/mattheisey
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday June 6, 2017
from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Miller Funeral Home. There will be a Memorial Mass Service
at St Elizabeth Ann Seaton Church (12805 Valleywood Dr Woodbridge, VA) on
Wednesday June 7, 2017 at 11:00 am. Burial is expected at Arlington
National Cemetery at date/time yet to be determined (please note burials at
Arlington must follow a long process, therefore burial is not expected for many
months).