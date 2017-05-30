Matthew Alexander Heisey of Centerville, VA died on Tuesday May 30, 2017. Matt was born on February 10, 1983 in Woodbridge VA to CDR Philip Heisey, USN Ret, and Michael Snead Heisey.





In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his wife Corrie (Heishman) Heisey, his daughters Layla Heisey and Charlotte Heisey, his brother Christopher Heisey (Lauren Duvall Heisey), his sister Elizabeth Heisey Rahlf (Eric Rahlf), his nephews Tucker Heisey, Clark Heisey, Hawkins Heisey, James Rahlf and his niece Alexandra Rahlf, in-laws Dawn Heishman and Scott Heishman, and sister-in-law Catherine Heishman. Matt is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.





In his younger years Matt enjoyed soccer and football but, where he really shined was on the ice hockey rink (though at times he seemed like he spent more time in the penalty box). At Woodbridge Senior High School (class of ’01) he excelled at school and was head of JROTC. He was early accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point (class of ’05). On his 18th birthday he defied his mother and jumped out of a perfectly good airplane. That single event led to his love of skydiving and he became a member of the Black Knights, West Point’s parachute team. At West Point, Matt was one of only two cadets ever to attend and graduate Military Freefall School making his HALO jump and earning his wings. Following West Point, Matt became a Black Hawk pilot with duty stations at Fort Rucker (AL), Fort Campbell (KY) and Fort Bragg (NC). He was assigned to both the 101st Airborne and 3rd Special Forces Group. He served two year long tours of duty to Afghanistan during his time in the Army. Matt became an avid runner and completed numerous ultra marathons including the JFK 50 Miler, Massanutten Mountain Trails 100 Mile Run and the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run to name a few. Post Army, Matt worked with Macy’s Corporation in Northern Virginia where he was repeatedly promoted and was amazing at dealing with people.





Matt met the love of his life Corrie while in preschool and they even dated for a while in middle school before breaking up but always remained friends. Matt knew they were always meant to be and they found their way back to each other after college. Matt could have entire conversation in movie and TV quotes. He was an avid Beach Boys lover from the time he stole his sister’s Pet Sounds Album in elementary school. He is responsible for the scar on his brother Chris’s eyebrow after throwing Battlecat (from He-Man) at him as a child. He loved taking his daughter Layla on Daddy-Daughter sushi dates and was nicknamed the “Charlotte Whisper” due to his ability to be the only one to soothe Charlotte.





The family is accepting flowers and/or donations can be made to Team Red White and Blue at www.teamrwb.org (Matt ran for this organization) in honor of CPT Matt Heisey, USA. A website has also been set up to share your stories of Matt so that we may later share them with his girls. Please visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/mattheisey





The family will receive visitors on Tuesday June 6, 2017 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Miller Funeral Home. There will be a Memorial Mass Service at St Elizabeth Ann Seaton Church (12805 Valleywood Dr Woodbridge, VA) on Wednesday June 7, 2017 at 11:00 am. Burial is expected at Arlington National Cemetery at date/time yet to be determined (please note burials at Arlington must follow a long process, therefore burial is not expected for many months).

