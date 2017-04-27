The battle of breast cancer began in May 2016. Lisa Dawn Price never once gave up, putting up a fight to the end. She passed in the comfort of her home with family surrounding her on April 27, 2017.

Lisa was born on April 30, 1968 in Hinton, West Virginia. Her family moved to Virginia when she was young, where she stayed and planted her roots. She married her husband James Alan Price in 2002, where they began blending their lives together. They lived in Fredericksburg for a few years and then moved to Nokesville where they established the place where they call home. She began working at Bull Run Golf Club in 2010 where she respectfully enjoyed her position as the Accounting Manager. However, her favorite job of all time was being a mother and a wife. She had five daughters, Heather, Jessica, Rebecca, Samantha and Kimberly. She also took pride in being a grandmother, "Gma", to her two grandchildren, Rileigh and Greyson. She cherished each moment she could spoil them. She loved giving guidance, helping anytime she could, and was always a great listener. Lisa's hobbies included spending time with family and friends, gardening and relaxing on the beach or poolside.

Lisa is survived by her husband James Alan Price and her five daughters, Heather Baker, Jessica Baker, Rebecca Price, Samantha Price, and Kimberly Price; her grandchildren Rileigh Price and Greyson Price; her parents Robert and Janice Crone; and her siblings, Ginger Doss and family Robert Crone, Jr., Donna Collins, Karen Rector and family, Rebecca Crone and family, Greg Crone and family and Jody Crone and family.

The viewing will be Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192. The funeral service will be on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 12650 Aiden Road, Nokesville, VA 20181, with interment to follow at Woodbine Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed and may be sent to Miller Funeral Home in Woodbridge, VA.

