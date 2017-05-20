Elsa Pillow (Hohenberger) was born in 1932 in Munich, Germany to father Joseph Peter Hohenberger and mother Maria Mechthilde (Lehner). Elsa came to the United States October 4, 1964 from Germany and married Edgar August 16, 1965.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 52 years Edgar, daughter Brigitte Huber (Kurt) of Munich, Germany; several nieces, nephews that live in Germany and numerous other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 11AM-1PM with a service at noon at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192.