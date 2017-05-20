 

 

Woodbridge, Virginia | 703.878.2273
current funeral services

 

Elsa Pillow, 85

 

 

 

Elsa Pillow (Hohenberger) was born in 1932 in Munich, Germany to father Joseph Peter Hohenberger and mother Maria Mechthilde (Lehner). Elsa came to the United States October 4, 1964 from Germany and married Edgar August 16, 1965.

 

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 52 years Edgar, daughter Brigitte Huber (Kurt) of Munich, Germany; several nieces, nephews that live in Germany and numerous other relatives and friends.

 

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 11AM-1PM with a service at noon at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192.

 

 

The Pillow family requests that in lieu of flowers or other donations to the family, please send contributions to the American Cancer Society
P.O.Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123 

 

 

 



Send a Condolence Message

 

 

 

3200 Golansky Blvd. Woodbridge, VA 22192 Phone: 703.878.CARE (2273) Fax: 703.897.1377