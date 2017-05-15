Catherine Josephine Bossemeyer passed away peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2017. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on November 6, 1917 to Josef and Anna Schmidt. She grew up in east Baltimore with two sisters, Theresa and Anna, and a brother Joe. She graduated from St. Elizabeth’s Commercial Catholic School at 16 and went to work as a secretary. During World War II, she moved to Washington, DC and worked at the Pentagon in the Surgeon General’s office, at one time working with the famed heart surgeon, Dr. Michael DeBakey. After the war, she wanted to travel and took a job in Berlin as a secretary in an office that wrote the new German constitution. She met Bill Bossemeyer, a former army soldier, in Berlin, and they were married in July of 1948. They moved to Pegnitz, a small town in Bavaria, their first son, Bill, was born in nearby town of Bayreuth. The family returned to the U.S. in 1951 and settled in Cincinnati, Ohio where their second son, Jim, was born, followed a couple of years later by their daughter, Cathy. Over several years, the family moved to Iowa and Illinois. Following her divorce, she and her daughter moved to Woodbridge, Virginia, while both Bill and Jim were in college. She worked for the Defense Dept. and later took a job as a legal secretary at the Dept. of Justice, where she worked until she retired in 1985.

Catherine loved to cook and always had a garden. She loved reading, listening to opera, going to the theater, ballet, and concerts. She enjoyed traveling and returned to Germany to visit friends and also went to England, Scotland, and France with Jim. She also traveled to England and Wales with Bill, Peggy and Cathy. She loved spending a week each summer in Ocean City with Bill, Peggy and Cathy and the many weekend trips to visit Bill and Peggy in Baltimore. She took joy in visiting Jim and Theresa and her grandchildren in Chicago, especially the Christmas holidays spent together.

Catherine is survived by her son Bill and daughter-in-law Peggy, son Jim and daughter-in-law Theresa and daughter Cathy and her three beloved grandchildren, Jenny, Michelle and Jimmy.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Miller Funeral Home, located at 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192 (www.millerfuneralhome.net). Visitation will be held beginning at 4:00 pm, and a brief service is scheduled for 5:30. The family will have a private burial on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to ACTS P.O. Box 74, Dumfries, VA 22026 or online at https://www.actspwc.org/donations.



